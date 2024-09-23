Bogo City gets new cell towers

AYALA-BACKED Globe built two new cell sites in Bogo City, Cebu.

These installations in Brgy. Binabag and Brgy. Marangog, are set to benefit residents, businesses and tourists, supporting the city’s economic activities, said Globe in a statement.

The first cell site was erected in Brgy. Binabag along the Cebu North Road, a vital artery connecting Cebu City to the Port of Hagnaya in San Remigio. It is seen to provide better connectivity to the barangay’s 2,500 residents, many of whom are engaged in agribusiness, sugarcane production and fishery.

Brgy. Binabag is also the site of the scenic Mt. Kampitlok, a local landmark that attracts hikers and nature enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, the second cell site, built in Brgy. Marangog, addresses the critical need for improved data services for its 2,500 residents. As an agricultural community primarily focused on corn farming, Brgy. Marangog will experience significant enhancements in communication and access to information with this new infrastructure.

According to Globe, better connectivity means more efficient agricultural practices, access to market information and opportunities for local businesses to thrive. Residents will be better equipped to engage in digital learning, access healthcare services and connect with broader markets for their agricultural products.

Bogo City is known for its sugarcane production and fishery—industries that are vulnerable to climate change-induced hazards such as typhoons, floods, landslides and storm surges.

Globe said these cell towers will not only enhance everyday connectivity but also strengthen the city’s resilience during emergencies.

“By improving connectivity in Bogo City, we are empowering communities, boosting local economies, and enhancing the overall quality of life for residents,” said Joel Agustin, Globe senior vice president and head of Network Planning and Engineering. / KOC