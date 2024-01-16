Bogo City officials join One Cebu party

THE officials of Bogo City in northern Cebu took their oaths of allegiance to One Cebu, the party led by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

The Cebu Provincial Government announced that on Monday, January 15, 2024, Bogo City Mayor Carlo Martinez, Vice Mayor Mayel Martinez, Board Member Celestino "Tining" Martinez III, along with 10 city councilors, and all 29 barangay captains and 242 barangay councilors were sworn in under the One Cebu party at the Bogo City Hall Complex.

“This decision came easy for me tungod kay ever since nagkakuyog mi ni Gov og trabaho adtong 2019, si Gov. Gwen has been really welcoming gyud sa akoa,” Mayor Martinez said through Capitol’s online news portal, Sugbo News.

Despite the fact that Garcia and the mayor are political friends, the mayor claimed that since they joined forces in 2019, the Capitol has allotted the city eight infrastructural projects.

The governor was joined at the event by her brother, Congressman Pablo John Garcia of Cebu third district, who serves as One Cebu's secretary general, as well as two board members, Kerrie Shimura and Mela Franco, who served as witnesses.

According to Congressman Garcia, the two sides' reunification is history.

“This is indeed a historic event, one that is 20 years ago would have been thought of as impossible,” he said.

Governor Garcia, for her part, thanked the Bogo City officials for becoming members of the One Cebu Party, stating that this would indicate the province of Cebu's continuous development. (With TPT)