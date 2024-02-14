Bogo City starts campaign vs dengue

THE Bogo City Health Office personnel have conducted an entomological assessment to identify potential dengue-carrying mosquito habitats.

The city health officials declared that they are now starting their campaign against dengue to prevent more people from contracting the disease, particularly youngsters.

The City Health Office (CHO) does several things, such as going across the 29 barangays of the city to urge people to clean their surroundings every day and to dispose of stagnant water in containers where pito-pito (larvae) may live.

The CHO will use a microscope to examine any larvae it finds in order to identify the species of mosquito it belongs to.

The Department of Health had previously disclosed that even if the accumulated water has been drained, the eggs may continue to remain in the containers up to a year, increasing the number of mosquitoes in the area. (ANV, TPT)