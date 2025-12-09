Bogo City to hold job fair for disaster-affected residents

IN THE wake of recent natural disasters that have disrupted livelihoods in Cebu, the City Government of Bogo, through its Public Employment Service Office (Peso), will hold a job fair on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at the Don Celestino Martinez Sr. Sports and Cultural Center.

The event that will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. aims to provide employment opportunities for residents, particularly those who have lost their jobs or sources of income due to recent calamities.

The job fair, in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), will feature both local and international vacancies, with on-the-spot hiring available.

Participating industries include hardware and home improvement, staffing and manpower services, healthcare, business process outsourcing (BPO), and retail supermarkets.

Job seekers are encouraged to prepare their biodata or resume, Transcript of Records (TOR) or diploma, high school diploma (if applicable), and passport for overseas opportunities.

For inquiries, applicants may contact 0975 535 3701, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (DPC)