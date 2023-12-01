Bogo native Noynay faces Indonesian Weriuw

FORMER World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific super featherweight champion Joe Noynay takes on experienced Indonesian Ramadhan Weriuw in a 10-rounder in the main event of Elorde International Productions’ “Night of Champions XXXI” on Dec. 9, 2023 at The Flash Grand Ballroom of the Elorde Sports Center in Parañaque City.

Noynay is gunning for his fourth straight win since moving up to welterweight after losing his WBO strap last year to Liam Wilson.

Noynay defeated Adam Diu Abdulhamid, Larry Siwu and Argie Toquero for a three-fight winning streak.

The 28-year-old Noynay, a native of Bogo City, Cebu just like the late great Flash Elorde, is looking to break into the welterweight division world rankings.

Weriuw is an experienced fighter that has been fighting in the pro ranks since 2004. He looks to end a three-fight slump in his ring return after a layoff of over a year. Weriuw last fought on March 26, 2022 and lost to undefeated Pakistani prospect Usman Wazeer via a first round knockout. He has shared the ring with former world title challengers Jimrex Jaca and Naoufel Ben Rabeh.

Noynay is 22-3-2 with 10 knockouts, while Weriuw is 18-14-1 with 16 knockouts.

The event also features two Philippine title fights.

Rechel Calo (5-1, 3 KOs) faces Kresler Tenorio (6-7, 4 KOs) for the vacant Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) Youth super featherweight title, while Archiel Villamor Jr. (5-0, 2 KOs) slugs it out with Harry Omac (7-2-1, 3 KOs) for the vacant PBF light flyweight strap.

In the undercard, Marlon Paniamogan (11-3-1, 5 KOs) is up against Indonesian Arief Blader (27-39-3, 11 KOs), Ben Ligas (15-4-2, 9 KOs) locks horns with Anferne Palarca (5-3-1, 1 KO), Suzerain Licot (3-2, 2 KOs) is fighting Michael Sarili (2-6, 2 KOs), Ambrosio Solevires (3-0, 1 KO) trades leathers with Arnulfo Diorico (2-0-1), Jericho Tanate (2-2-1) squares off with Jay de Pablo Ignacio (2-1, 1 KO), Roland Toyogon (3-0-1, 1 KO) faces off with Reymar Condes (2-2, 2 KOs), Hon Ki Lam (2-0, 1 KO) clashes with Michael Agustin (0-2-1), MJ Bo (8-5-2, 4 KOs) battles Juanito Hudante (4-14-3, 3 KOs), Romel Oliveros (10-7-2, 4 KOs) exchanges blows with Reynald Condes (3-2-1, 1 KO).