Bogo, San Rem seek aid to clear blocked river

LOCAL officials in Bogo City and San Remigio are seeking support to clear a landslide, triggered by a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu on Sept. 30, 2025, blocking a vital river.

The slide, which sits between Barangay Gaway-gaway in San Remigio and Barangay Anonang Sur in Bogo City, has caused water to accumulate, prompting evacuation orders for nearby residents.

Bogo City Mayor Maria Cielo Martinez, in an interview on Saturday, Oct. 25, said initial efforts ensured residents’ safety, with many evacuating before water started to accumulate in the area.

However, she said the clearing operations exceed the city’s technical capacity, prompting them to seek assistance from appropriate departments to remove the debris from the blocked water.

“Based on their assessment it is not within our technical capacity to intervene. Our initial intervention focused on the safety of the people there. But as to long-term interventions, we really need a different agency that has the capacity to intervene,” said Martinez.

San Remigio Vice Mayor Alfie Reynes Corominas echoed the need for outside help.

Corominas, in a statement on Oct. 22, said the Municipal Engineering Department cleared some portions but could not continue due to difficult terrain and safety risks to the crew and operators.

The municipal engineer and barangay captains were also called during a Municipal Council regular session on Oct. 21, to provide updates on the situation and possible solutions to ensure the safety of the residents.

She said expert help is needed before clearing operations can be carried out.

“We cannot rush into blasting the area where the limestone has accumulated, as it still needs to be studied,” said Corominas in Cebuano. “We need additional help from experts to resolve the problem.”

Corominas has also coordinated with the Department of Public Works and Highways who reaffirmed that the area is extremely dangerous and difficult to access as it is located between two mountains.

As the water is flowing toward Barangyay Tacup, San Remigio, Corominas said officials and residents have been instructed to evacuate.

Residents near Barangays Tigib and Gaway-gaway, where water levels are rising, are also asked to evacuate. / DPC