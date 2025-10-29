Bogo’s wound that won’t heal

A JAGGED scar now cuts across Sitio Looc, Barangay Nailon in Bogo City — fresh, raw, and unhealed. When the magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Cebu on Sept. 30, 2025, it did more than rattle walls and topple houses. It split the earth and the lives built upon it, leaving a mark that runs through both soil and memory.

That scar, now mapped by scientists as the Bogo Bay Fault, has become a permanent boundary between safety and loss, a line that reminds the residents how quickly life changed that night.

A month has passed since the quake, but for families who live beside that rupture, the ground hasn’t stopped moving, and neither have their fears.

Night of chaos

Children were crying; people shouted the names of their loved ones. Neighbors fled toward the hills. Motorcycles toppled over as the road cracked open. Then, as if nature hadn’t done enough, rain poured — heavy, unrelenting — turning panic into despair.

“Kaingon ko, paita sa mga taw no, naglakaw nga murag way kapaingnan. Murag naa sa salida,” said Glenda Lipasana, a resident of Sitio Looc. (I told myself, it was so sad, the people were walking without direction. It looked like a scene from a movie.)

Lipasana’s house sits directly above the fault line. The rupture that splits her yard now serves as a grim reminder of what lies beneath. She is among 44 residents whose homes were declared unsafe to occupy.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), during its Oct. 15 exit conference with the Bogo City Government, established a five-meter no-build zone along the fault, rendering these houses permanently uninhabitable.

Life on the edge

Bogo City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Rex Leoben Ygot said Phivolcs found the fault system running through Barangays Libertad, Nailon, and Dakit.

Mayor Maria Cielo “Mayel” Martinez and barangay officials are still identifying a relocation site for affected families.

But with no site finalized, Lipasana and dozens of others remain in makeshift tents of tarpaulin, just a few paces from the fissure that tore apart their homes.

The earth continues to move — more than 14,000 aftershocks have been recorded in the past month — mirroring the unease that lingers among residents still living at the fault’s edge.

“Where will we go?”

Like Lipasana, Beatrice Fernan, 69, also hopes to be relocated soon. Her home’s roof now nearly touches the ground.

“They told us to move, but where in the world will we get the money? It is truly difficult; a house cannot be built quickly,” said Fernan in Cebuano.

Martinez said the City continues to look for relocation options within affected barangays while adhering to Phivolcs’ recommendations.

“The hard part about this is people are creatures of habit, so they might return. We are really hoping we can educate them about this kind of situation,” Martinez said.

Across Cebu, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported 7,400 houses destroyed and 151,979 damaged across 15 towns and cities.

In Bogo City alone, 163 families are currently staying in the tent city, while others have built small clusters of temporary shelters in their communities.

To improve living conditions, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) began distributing modular shelters — 18-square-meter prefabricated units for up to five people. Bogo City has requested 143 units, pending completion of documentary requirements.