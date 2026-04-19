Bogus optometrist arrested

POLICE arrested a farmer operating an illegal optical clinic in Barangay Tabajan in Guindulman town, Bohol, early Friday morning, April 17, 2026.

The suspect, identified only as “Ireneo,” 55, allegedly practiced optometry in the town for 20 years without a professional license.

Officers from the Guindulman Municipal Police Station, led by Kentbel Ceasar Parcon, served an arrest warrant issued by Judge Samuel Amila Biliran of the Regional Trial Court Branch 20 in Loay. The warrant, dated April 6, 2026, cited violations of the Revised Optometry Law of 1995 (Republic Act 8050).

The court set bail at P48,000 for the suspect’s temporary liberty.

Suspect admits failing board exams

Investigators said Ireneo admitted completing a degree in optometry but failing to pass the board examinations. Despite this, he operated a clinic equipped with eye examination tools and sold prescription glasses to residents.

Authorities said the arrest stemmed from a complaint filed by a business competitor, which prompted an investigation into the clinic’s operations.

The probe confirmed that the suspect lacked the legal credentials required to practice optometry.

Police said the clinic had equipment used for eye examinations, indicating the suspect had been offering professional services despite not being licensed.

They added that such unauthorized practice poses risks to public health due to the absence of proper certification.

Ireneo is now detained at the Guindulman Municipal Police Station custodial facility.

He faces charges for violating the Revised Optometry Law of 1995, which regulates the practice of optometry in the country. / AYB