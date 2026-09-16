Bohol bets on stronger coconut sector

BOHOL is stepping up investments and programs for its coconut sector, targeting higher farm productivity, stronger farmer enterprises and greater resilience across the industry.

The Provincial Government of Bohol’s efforts were recognized by the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) through the Outstanding Bayaniyugan LGU Award at the 2026 Coconut Industry Sustainability (COINS) Awards on Sept. 11, 2026.

The recognition comes as Bohol supports 101,400 registered coconut farmers cultivating more than 55,000 hectares and over four million bearing coconut palms as of December 2025.

The provincial government said its approach covers the coconut value chain, including farm rehabilitation, quality planting materials, farmer training, technology adoption, enterprise development, value addition, market linkages and social protection.

It has also provided the property for the PCA Bohol office, financed the first administration building of the Central Visayas Coconut Seed Production Center, and supported the protection and development of the Ubay Seed Garden.

Following Super Typhoon Odette in 2021, the province partnered with the PCA on a debris management program to clear fallen and damaged coconut trees.

The province also supported the registration of farmers under the National Coconut Farmers Registry System, allowing more farmers to access government assistance, livelihood programs, farm inputs and training under the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan (CFIDP).

Nine provincial hospitals have been designated as implementing partners for the CFIDP Hospitalization and Medical Assistance Program.

Bohol is also identifying sites for proposed coconut hubs in Balilihan and at the Bohol Agricultural Technology Center in Ubay. The hubs are intended to support processing, product development, training, entrepreneurship, post-harvest activities and market linkages.

A coconut farmers’ group in Loon has likewise received enterprise assistance to strengthen its bahalina business.

Meanwhile, Provincial Board Member Lucille Lagunay was named the first recipient of the CFIDP Ambassador Award for her work on farmer welfare, legislation and grassroots advocacy.

The provincial government said coconut development has been integrated into its regular agricultural programs, extension services, technical assistance and performance targets, rather than treated as a stand-alone initiative./ KOC