Bohol buy-bust leads to woman’s arrest, seizure of P34M 'shabu'

FOLLOWING a buy-bust last September 9, in Barangay Dampas, Tagbilaran City, Bohol, that resulted in the seizure of around five kilos of suspected shabu worth P34 million and the arrest of 42-year-old suspect Robert Tiro, another drug suspect, the name of 51-year-old Maria Christine Gonzales Abarquez, from Barangay Cogon Pardo in Cebu City, surfaced.

Abarquez was arrested during a buy-bust by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) on Cokaliong Street, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City, at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2024.

She also yielded 5 kilos of alleged shabu worth P34 million.

According to PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara, they launched a case buildup against Abarquez after receiving information that she was capable of disposing around 5 kilograms of illegal drugs per week.

Abarquez’s distribution areas include the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

Abarquez reportedly got her supply of illegal drugs from the National Capital Region.

She was previously arrested in 2016 for a similar offense.

Abarquez, however, refused to comment when asked to explain her side on the issue.

Meanwhile, Tiro also yielded a car, a smartphone, and buy-bust money during the Bohol buy-bust. (AYB)