Bohol charging hub seen boosting EV ownership

THE growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in Central Visayas is gaining momentum, with the opening of Bohol’s first public EV charging hub in Tagbilaran City, which is expected to support wider EV ownership and accelerate the expansion of charging infrastructure on the island.

ACMobility, a provider of end-to-end electric mobility solutions, has launched the charging hub at the new Kia dealership in Tagbilaran City, marking its latest expansion in the Visayas.

The facility has two seven-kilowatt alternating current (AC) chargers that are accessible to the public through Evro, ACMobility’s partner charging application.

The company said the facility would help address charging accessibility, a key consideration for prospective EV buyers, while opening opportunities for additional charging stations across Bohol.

“The island province of Bohol is an important connector within the Philippine EV Spine. With the opening of our first charging station on the island, coupled with the new dealership of our partner brand Kia, we are making electric mobility more accessible for residents and visitors in Bohol while supporting the growth of the local economy,” said Carla Buencamino, head of mobility infrastructure at ACMobility.

Louise Camille Lumapas, Kia Philippines dealer principal, said the availability of charging infrastructure could encourage more consumers to consider EV ownership by addressing concerns about where to charge their vehicles.

She said access to charging facilities would give motorists greater flexibility in choosing EVs, regardless of movements in fuel prices.

Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap said the facility could also support tourism by giving residents and visitors greater confidence in using electric vehicles around the island.

Bohol, the country’s first Unesco Global Geopark, stands to benefit from the development of more environmentally sustainable transport options, she said.

Yap added that the charging hub supports the City’s efforts to promote innovation and environmentally responsible development and to attract more tourists and investors.

ACMobility said it would continue expanding its charging network across the Visayas as demand for electric mobility grows. Its Philippine EV Spine is currently the country’s largest EV charging network, with more than 240 charging locations and over 600 charge points nationwide.

In a report, the Department of Energy (DOE) said it is targeting the installation of 7,000 EV charging points before 2028, supported by policies requiring charging facilities in residential building parking areas and along major roads to encourage the adoption of EVs and hybrid vehicles. / KOC