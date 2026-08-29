Bohol declares dengue outbreak

Bohol recorded 1,863 dengue cases and 21 deaths from January 4 to August 22, according to the Provincial Government of Bohol. The province's case fatality rate stood at 1.12 percent.

The declaration came after the Provincial Local Health Board recommended the issuance of the order, with support from the Regional Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Central Visayas Center for Health Development and the Provincial Health Office–Provincial Epidemiological Surveillance Unit.

Under the executive order, local government units (LGUs) are directed to intensify dengue prevention and control measures, including the implementation of the enhanced 4S Strategy.

The 4S Strategy calls for Search and destroy mosquito breeding sites, employ Self-protection measures, Seek early consultation, and Support fogging or spraying in hotspot areas when indicated.

LGUs are also required to reactivate their Local Dengue Task Forces and mobilize households, schools and communities for mosquito breeding-site search-and-destroy activities.

The EO also mandates the establishment of Dengue Fast Lanes in health facilities, proper patient referral systems and the allocation of funds for essential dengue-related supplies and services.

It also calls for stronger coordination among government agencies and the reconstitution of the Bohol Provincial Anti-Dengue Task Force.

The provincial government urged local communities to take part in dengue prevention efforts, particularly by eliminating stagnant water and other potential mosquito breeding sites. (SunStar Cebu)