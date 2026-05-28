Bohol guv offers P200,000 reward for gunman in kagawad’s killing

GOVERNOR Erico Aumentado of Bohol has offered a P200,000 reward to anyone who can identify and provide information leading to the arrest of the gunman who killed a barangay councilor in Clarin town on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Councilor Marino “Aden” Montojo, 37, a barangay councilor of Barangay Caluwasan in Clarin, was shot dead outside a gambling establishment in Clarin.

CCTV footage captured the incident, and another witness also saw the attack.

Based on the investigation of the Clarin Municipal Police Station, the gunman was seen from another CCTV angle walking along the highway and heading toward the gambling area.

The footage also showed that the gunman had been waiting for the victim, who had just retrieved his motorcycle parked nearby.

As the councilor passed by, the gunman suddenly approached him from behind and shot him, even as two children were present at the scene.

After the shooting, the gunman calmly walked away and boarded a waiting motorcycle.

Aside from Aumentado’s cash reward, the local government of Clarin also pledged an additional P50,000 for information that could help identify the gunman.

The Bohol Police Provincial Office earlier confirmed that the Clarin Municipal Police Station is already following a lead in the case. (AYB)