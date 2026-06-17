Bohol moves to protect prized UBE

BOHOL province is seeking to strengthen the market value of its iconic Ubi Kinampay and create new economic opportunities for local farmers after filing for geographical indication (GI) protection for the prized purple yam.

The application, filed by the Provincial Government of Bohol through the Bohol Economic Development and Investment Promotion Office, aims to formally recognize the unique qualities and reputation of the Bohol Ubi Kinampay, which are closely linked to the province’s geography, climate, soil conditions and traditional farming practices.

The move could help protect the product from misuse and false origin claims while enhancing its competitiveness in the growing global market for ube-based products.

Queen of PH yams

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL), which welcomed the application, said GI protection could strengthen consumer confidence, increase market value and support the livelihoods of farmers cultivating the heritage crop.

Known for its naturally vibrant violet flesh, rich flavor and distinct earthy aroma, Bohol Ubi Kinampay has long been regarded as the “queen of Philippine yams” and has gained popularity among local and international food manufacturers and culinary businesses.

“The world is now in the middle of a ‘purple gold rush,’ and GI protection can help the Philippines stake its claim in the growing global demand by strengthening its market identity and position,” IPOPHL Director General Teodoro C. Pascua said, in a statement.

“As ube becomes more global, we must make sure the roots of varieties from the country are not lost. GI protection helps ensure that the true heart of the Bohol Ubi Kinampay—its soil, story and people—remain Boholano and Filipino,” he added.

IPOPHL said GI registration can also help preserve traditional and organic farming methods that contribute to the yam’s distinctive color, texture and aroma, amid concerns over the increasing use of synthetic fertilizers.

Evaluation

As part of the registration process, IPOPHL will evaluate the submitted Manual of Specifications, which details the product’s characteristics, production methods, quality standards, geographic production area, labeling rules and evidence linking its unique qualities to Bohol’s natural environment and local know-how.

The application aligns with IPOPHL’s efforts to promote origin-based branding and encourage communities to leverage intellectual property rights to preserve heritage products and generate economic opportunities.

In 2023, IPOPHL conducted seminar-workshops for producers of Bohol Ubi Kinampay and Alburquerque Asin Tibuok to help them understand the GI registration process and its potential benefits.

If approved, Bohol Ubi Kinampay would become the second protected geographical indication from Bohol after Alburquerque Asin Tibuok.

The Philippines currently has four registered geographical indications: Guimaras Mangoes, Aklan Piña, Alburquerque Asin Tibuok and Tau Sebu. / KOC