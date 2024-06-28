Bohol native guns for vacant WBO title

Undefeated prospect Gerwin Asilo will be featured in the co-main event of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XVII” in another regional title fight on July 27, 2024 at the Bohol Wisdom School Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City.

Asilo guns for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental bantamweight belt against Thai up-and-comer Surat Eaim Ong.

“There’s always that nervousness in me when our boxers are fighting against a foreign opponent. I guess Asilo will be cautious because he’s a technical fighter. But if there is a chance to knockout his opponent, then that is what he’s going to do,” PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions head Floriezyl Echavez Podot told SunStar Cebu.

Asilo last saw action on Dec. 28, 2023. He defeated Aljum Pelesio by a convincing unanimous decision to win the WBO Asia-Pacific Youth bantamweight strap.

Asilo hopes to break into WBO’s bantamweight rankings with a win over Eaim Ong.

“Our target is to get him ranked. But that will still depend on the sanctioning bodies,” said Podot.

Eaim Ong is a young fighter that’s already amassed a total of 25 fights in a three-year career. He’s been very busy in the previous two years and logged nine fights last year and 11 in 2022. He’s already fought threw fights this year.

Eaim Ong had a rough start in 2024, wherein he lost back-to-back fights against Japanese pugs Takahiro Tai and Ryang Ho Han. He bounced back with a fourth-round stoppage in a rematch with Songchai Songkod.

Asilo is 8-0 with three knockouts, while Eaim Ong is 19-5-1 with 14 knockouts.

The main event features Virgel Vitor (22-3, 15 KOs), defending his WBO Oriental super featherweight title against Chinese Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke (9-2, 6 KOs).

Also seeing action in the undercard are renowned boxing trainer Edito Villamor’s pugs -- Christian Balunan and Reymart Tagacanao.

Balunan (10-0, 6 KOs) takes on Francis Jay Diaz (8-8-1, 1 KO), while Tagacanao (8-0, 7 KOs) locks horns with Renoel Pael (23-15-1, 12 KOs) in a couple of 10-rounders.

Althea Shine Pores (4-0-1, 1 KO) slugs it out with fellow undefeated fighter Maria Theresa Pinili (6-0, 2 KOs) for the vacant Philippine Female light flyweight diadem.

Also in the undercard, Shane Gentallan (9-1, 5 KOs) exchanges blows with Ariston Aton (9-10-1, 5 KOs) and John May Acope (4-3-1, 2 KOs) squares off with Kier Torregosa (2-5-2, 1 KO). / EKA