Bohol-Panglao Airport set for makeover as Aboitiz kicks off upgrades

ABOITIZ InfraCapital Inc. (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, has begun initial reconfiguration activities at Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA), marking the start of a series of phased enhancements aimed at improving passenger comfort, accessibility and operational efficiency at the Philippines’ “Green Gateway To The World.”

The preparatory works signal the beginning of AIC Airports’ planned improvements across key passenger areas at BPIA (the country’s 10th-busiest gateway) that support both current travel demand and future growth, while maintaining a seamless experience for passengers.

“This reconfiguration marks an important step in our continuing efforts to enhance the passenger journey at Bohol-Panglao International Airport. We are grateful for the strong collaboration with our partners in the Bohol Provincial Government, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), whose tremendous support enables us to pursue improvements that benefit travelers and the wider community,” said AIC vice president and head of airports Rafael Aboitiz.

Support Bohol’s growing tourism

DOTr and CAAP were instrumental in realizing the start of BPIA’s reconfiguration, a much-anticipated move given Bohol Island’s status as the Philippines’ first and only Unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) Global Geopark.

“Enhancing Bohol-Panglao International Airport is part of a coordinated effort to strengthen the country’s aviation gateways. Through close collaboration with airport operators, these improvements in efficiency and facility design help ensure safer, smoother and more responsive operations for passengers,” said CAAP Director-General Ret. Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario.

Enhancements

In a letter issued to AIC in March 2026, the DOTr and CAAP — the latter of which successfully marked its 18th anniversary last month — approved BPIA’s reconfiguration work plans, paving the way for efforts to refine airport services and ensure facilities keep pace with evolving passenger needs, as the first anniversary of AIC’s takeover of BPIA’s operations and maintenance in June approaches.

Included in the approval were BPIA’s reconfiguration layout (including minor CAAP comments), security plan and additional equipment approved by the Office of Transportation Security.

This approval was then followed by a timely meeting between Bohol Gov. Enrico Aristotle “Aris” Aumentado and new BPIA General Manager Aldwin Uy. Aumentado and Uy discussed concessionaire feedback, potential opportunities and improvements within the terminal, as well as the possible allocation of greater space for Boholano goods and delicacies, in support of the Bohol Provincial Government’s Strategic Governance Roadmap.

“Gateway sa atong probinsya ang Bohol-Panglao International Airport, mao nga kuyog ang Aboitiz Group, nga maoy kasamtangang operator sa maong tugpahanan, magtinabangay kita nga mapalambo ug mapanindot pa kini. (The Bohol-Panglao International Airport is the gateway to our province, so together with the Aboitiz Group, which is the current operator of the airport, we will work together to develop and make it even more beautiful),” said Aumentado.

While the enhancements will be rolled out gradually, BPIA’s goal is to introduce practical improvements that contribute to a more comfortable, efficient and accessible travel experience. Updates on specific developments will be shared as the initiative progresses.

These efforts reflect the AIC Airports’ commitment to continuously improve services and ensure that BPIA remains responsive to the needs of passengers, airlines and stakeholders, while supporting Bohol’s sustained growth as a premier tourism and investment destination. / PR