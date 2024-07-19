Bohol-Panglao International Airport welcomes Jin Air

THE Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA) welcomed another inaugural flight on July 19, 2024 at Panglao, Bohol.

Jin Air, a South Korean low-cost airline, successfully launched its daily flight operations at 2:38 a.m. with flight LJ 043 from Incheon, South Korea that carried a total of 185 passengers.

BPIA added Jin Air to its roster of airlines operating direct international flights from and to Bohol, serving the in-demand ICN-TAG-ICN route.

As part of the tradition, BPIA also welcomed Jin Air's maiden flight with a water cannon salute.

On July 18, the BPIA also welcomed the inaugural Air Seoul flight RS 581, which gracefully touched down BPIA, bringing 190 thrilled passengers from Incheon, South Korea.

In a Facebook post, BPIA said that it looks forward not only to the influx of passengers visiting for leisure but also for businesses.

The airport management hopes that this will create more opportunities for growth and development in the province of Bohol. (Marianne Arias, HNU intern)