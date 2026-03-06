Bohol prepares for global supply disruptions

THE Bohol provincial government has adopted a contingency framework to protect its economy, fuel supply and food security from possible disruptions caused by rising geopolitical tensions and armed conflicts abroad.

Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado signed Executive Order No. 07, series of 2026, on March 2 to establish a provincial resilience and contingency framework. The plan aims to address possible risks to the economy, energy supply and logistics chain linked to global conflicts, particularly in the Middle East.

Inter-agency task force formed

The order adopts a whole-of-government approach to prepare the province for possible effects such as oil supply disruptions, inflation, logistics problems and economic uncertainty.

Central to the plan is the creation of the Provincial Inter-Agency Task Force on Economic and Energy Resilience (PIATF-EER). The governor will chair the task force, while Provincial Administrator Asteria Caberte will serve as vice chair.

The task force will monitor fuel supply and price movements, assess food security risks, coordinate updates about overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), and recommend fiscal or regulatory measures to stabilize local markets.

It will also prepare contingency plans, including possible fuel prioritization measures if needed.

Members include key provincial offices, national government agencies such as the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Energy, law enforcement units, and representatives from the fuel, transport, agriculture and business sectors.

Stable fuel and goods supply

Caberte said the Provincial Price Coordinating Council held an emergency meeting on March 3 following the governor’s directive.

Representatives from the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, petroleum depot operators in Tagbilaran City, and fuel companies Petron, Caltex and Shell attended the meeting.

Fuel industry representatives assured the provincial government that petroleum supplies remain stable.

“As of now, we are assured of a stable supply of petroleum products in the province,” Caberte said.

Major retailers of basic goods, including BQ Mall, Alturas Group of Companies and Shoppers Mart, also reported that their stocks can last up to three months.

Under the Price Act, the council monitors prices and supply levels, especially during emergencies, to protect consumers from unreasonable price increases and shortages.

Energy conservation and food production

The executive order also directs provincial government offices to adopt energy conservation measures. These include limiting the use of official vehicles, reducing electricity consumption and promoting renewable energy initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Agriculture Office has been tasked to increase local food production, strengthen links between farmers and consumers, and promote urban and backyard gardening to help ensure enough food supply.

Provincial officials said the measures are precautionary, noting that fuel supply and basic goods in Bohol remain stable. However, they said early preparation is needed to protect the province’s economy and consumers amid uncertain global developments. / KOC