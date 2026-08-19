Bohol pushes faster rollout of tourism safety projects

BOHOL is pushing for the faster completion and operation of tourism infrastructure in Panglao as the province seeks to strengthen visitor safety and improve the experience in one of its key tourist destinations.

In a statement, Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado and Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza) chief operating officer and vice chairperson Mark Lapid inspected several Tieza-funded projects in Panglao on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, including shoreline protection works, a floating dock and a hyperbaric chamber facility.

Lapid said the Alona Shoreline Rehabilitation and Slope Protection project is intended to protect the beach and nearby establishments from strong waves while improving safety for visitors.

The officials also inspected the floating dock at Alona Beach, which is designed to provide safer access for tourists joining scuba diving and island tours. Previously, boats and other watercraft proceeded directly toward the shoreline.

Lapid said Tieza is coordinating with the provincial government on additional safety measures, including barriers or ropes along the seawall to prevent tourists from accidentally falling.

The Hyperbaric Chamber Center was also inspected, with Aumentado and Lapid agreeing that the facility should start operations as soon as possible and be staffed by trained professionals.

Lapid said the chamber is particularly important for Bohol because Panglao is an established scuba diving destination and international standards call for such emergency facilities in major diving areas.

Beyond diving-related emergencies, the facility could also have wellness and medical applications for certain conditions, subject to proper medical supervision, Lapid said.

The officials also discussed the possible establishment of an additional Tieza-managed

landfill in northern Bohol to help meet the province’s growing waste management needs.

Tieza currently manages a landfill in Albuquerque in southern Bohol that is undergoing repairs and improvements.

Aumentado said any new landfill should be properly justified and planned, given Bohol’s status as a Unesco Global Geopark. He stressed the need to balance tourism development with environmental protection.

The inspection is part of continuing coordination between the provincial government and Tieza on tourism infrastructure projects across Bohol. / KOC