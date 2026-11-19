BOHOL is expected to strengthen its appeal as a sustainable tourism destination after retaining its status as the Philippines’ first and only Unesco Global Geopark for another four years, reinforcing the province’s position as a destination for nature-based and heritage tourism.

The Bohol Island Unesco Global Geopark was unanimously granted a Green Card by the Unesco Global Geoparks Council, affirming its continued compliance with international standards on geological heritage conservation, territorial development, visibility, and sustainability.

The decision was reached during the Council’s 11th Session at Unesco Headquarters in Paris, France, on Nov. 2–4, following the geopark’s first revalidation mission on Aug. 3–7, 2026.

Bohol Gov. Erico Aristotle “Aris” C. Aumentado said the recognition reflects the collective efforts of local government units, communities, stakeholders, and private sector partners in protecting the province’s natural and cultural heritage.

He said the renewed recognition also carries a greater responsibility to preserve these resources for future generations.

The Bohol Island Geopark promotes the integration of conservation, education, local entrepreneurship, culinary traditions, and sustainable tourism through its three main pillars: geoeducation, geoconservation, and geotourism.

Complementing the province’s international recognition is the development of more sustainable transport infrastructure to support visitor arrivals.

The Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA), operated by Aboitiz InfraCapital Bohol Airport Corp. (ABAC), recently received the Sustainability Initiative of the Year – Philippines award at the 2026 Travel Daily Media Travel Trade Excellence Awards – Asia in Singapore.

The award, conferred on Nov. 10 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, recognizes the airport’s ECO-Airport Project, which comprises seven initiatives aimed at reducing the environmental impact of airport operations.

These include solar power generation, water conservation, the use of electric ground support equipment, plastic reduction, and a partnership with the Bohol Island Unesco Global Geopark.

BPIA general manager Aldwin Uy said the continued recognition of Bohol as a Unesco Global Geopark underscores the need to ensure that tourism development protects the natural and cultural assets that attract visitors to the province.

He said the airport is committed to providing sustainable connectivity that supports tourism growth, empowers local communities, and helps preserve Bohol’s heritage.

The airport’s sustainability recognition was part of a broader achievement for Aboitiz InfraCapital Airports, with all three airports in its portfolio receiving awards at the 2026 TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards.

Mactan-Cebu International Airport was named Airport Experience of the Year – Philippines, while Laguindingan International Airport received the Health and Safety Initiative of the Year – Philippines award.

The recognition highlights the airport group’s focus on passenger experience, environmental responsibility, and health and safety.

With its geological heritage, biodiversity, cultural attractions, and growing sustainability initiatives, Bohol is positioning itself to attract travelers seeking nature-based and responsible tourism experiences.

The renewed Unesco recognition, alongside the airport’s sustainability initiatives, reinforces the province’s efforts to expand its tourism industry while protecting the resources that underpin its appeal as a destination. / KOC