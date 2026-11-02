Bohol teen kills mother, hides body in septic tank

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy in Panglao, Bohol, has admitted killing his mother with a hammer during an argument over his cutting classes on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, police said.

He then dumped her body in a septic tank near their house in Barangay Looc. The boy, a high school student identified only by the alias George, confessed during an investigation by the Women and Children Protection Desk of the Panglao Municipal Police Station.

Maj. Joseph Lopena, head of the Provincial Community Affairs and Development Unit of the Bohol Police Provincial Office, said the boy plays the online game Roblox and has a high-level account.

Investigators have not determined whether the game had any bearing on the killing.

Teachers at the school of the boy were shocked, noting that he plays soccer, practices taekwondo and has no history of illegal drug use.

Heated argument

George told police his mother scolded him, and as the exchange grew heated, she hit him. He grabbed a hammer in anger and struck her on the head.

“Accordingly, during their heated conversation, there was a commotion. His mother reportedly hit him and punched him on the head four times, and it reached the point where he also got angry,” Lopena said in mixed Bisaya and English.

The boy dragged the body about 30 meters from the house to the septic tank. Scene of the Crime Operation personnel grew suspicious after finding blood spatter on a wall, as the boy had washed the floor but missed the stains on the concrete.

Investigators also recovered the hammer, which the boy confessed to hiding under the kitchen sink. The mother and son lived alone in the house, as the boy is an only child and his parents are separated.

The boy is now in the custody of the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office undergoing a discernment evaluation.

Lopena said police plan to file a parricide case in court depending on the evaluation result. / AYB