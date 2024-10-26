Bohol to stock anti-venom supplies

AFTER the tragic death of a three-year-old child from Loon town in Bohol, due to cobra bites on Oct. 16, 2024, the Bohol Provincial Government has announced plans to stock anti-venom supplies in strategic locations to improve response to snakebite emergencies.

Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado, in a recent interview, said the Province will acquire anti-venom from the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM).

He said the anti-venom will be strategically placed in towns such as Tubigon, Loon, Talibon, Ubay, and Jagna.

Aumentado said the Province is considering stocking at least five vials annually, although the exact quantity will depend on recommendations from Dr. Fruserma Mary Uy, the officer-in-charge of the Bohol Provincial Health Office.

Currently, Cobra anti-venom is available only at the Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City.

Aumentado, however, acknowledged logistical challenges, including storage issues and limited supplies. He said managing the anti-venom stock will require careful planning due to its high cost and short shelf life.

“Anti-venom is expensive and needs specific storage conditions. We can’t store too much because it expires quickly, but we must have enough for emergencies,” Aumentado said in Cebuano.

He plans to store anti-venom in all 47 towns of Bohol. However, he noted that the province lacks sufficient facilities with proper storage conditions, adding that they are working to resolve this issue.

Aumentado also emphasized the need for trained personnel to administer the treatment.

“Having anti-venom is one thing, but we need medical professionals ready to use it when the situation demands,” he added.

A three-year-old child from Loon succumbed to two cobra bites after a snake entered the family’s home.

The child did not receive immediate medical attention, as the family initially sought treatment from a local healer.

Although incidents of venomous snakebites are rare in Bohol, Aumentado said the government wants to avoid further fatalities.

The animal bite center, Bohol currently has 15 animal bite centers, consisting of public and private health facilities.

Aumentado said that the province is still finalizing its procurement plan and budget for 2025.

“We’ll allocate funds, but we need to strike a balance between having enough stock and avoiding wastage due to the cost and shelf life,” he added. / CAV