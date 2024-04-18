Bohol town probes alleged food poisoning

THE local government unit of Lila, Bohol is currently investigating the alleged food poisoning of 61 individuals who experienced stomachache after their lunch last Sunday, April 14, 2024, at the house of Rogelio Maghanoy in Barangay Candulang, where they attended a wake.

This was disclosed by Lila Mayor Arturo Jed Piollo, who spoke to reporters.

He said that the 61 individuals who experienced vomiting and nausea came from barangays Candulang and Macalinga.

“Maybe it could be sa kainit sa panahon. Kani gani style nato sa ka-baryohan og naay liwas puston ang pagkaon, i-sud og plastic, posible nga napan-os na (due to high temperature. Most people in the bario had a habit of wrapping food in plastic during special occasions; as a result, it may have spoiled),” according to the mayor.

Of the 61 individuals, only six were taken to the hospital, while the rest went home.

According to Mayor Piollo, those who were admitted have already been discharged from the hospital.

According to Provincial Hospital laboratory results, they contracted amoebiasis,

Confirmatory testing on the data has been submitted to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

Food samples including braised pork dish (humba), adobo, stir-fried noodles (pancit), spring roll (lumpia), and pork blood stew (dinuguan) were also sent to RITM.

Following the incident, the Lila Rural Health Unit visited the victims’ homes to inquire about their condition. (DVG, TPT)