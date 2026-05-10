Bohol welcomes 1st Japan charter flight

SOME 163 Japanese visited Bohol early this month, arriving via the first-ever chartered flight from Narita, Japan to Panglao, Bohol.

Their arrival in Bohol last May 2, 2026, is expected to boost the province’s tourism industry, with local officials and airport authorities expressing optimism over stronger international connectivity and increased visitor arrivals.

The milestone signals renewed interest from the Japanese market and strengthens Bohol’s position as an emerging international tourism destination, according to provincial officials.

In a statement, Bohol Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado said the chartered service could help revive and expand Japanese tourist arrivals in the province, which is known for attractions such as the Chocolate Hills, white-sand beaches, and marine tourism sites.

“This is a very encouraging development for Bohol. We are hopeful that this chartered flight will pave the way for regular international arrivals, particularly from Japan, which has always been a valued tourism market for us,” Aumentado said.

Aboitiz InfraCapital led the initiative through its subsidiary, Aboitiz InfraCapital Bohol Airport Corp. (Abac), the operator of the airport.

Abac joined the provincial government during the September 2025 Bohol Business Mission to Japan, where discussions were held with charter flight organizer JTB Corp. to promote Bohol as a tourism destination and highlight the airport’s international capabilities.

The airport operator also conducted inspections of the airport’s Immigration, Customs and Quarantine facilities in preparation for expanded international operations.

Bohol-Panglao International Airport general manager Aldwin Uy said the successful charter operation demonstrates the airport’s readiness to handle international traffic and support tourism growth.

“We are proud to support this milestone arrival made possible through our strong partnership with Cebu Pacific, the Provincial Government of Bohol, and our tourism partners in Japan,” Uy said.

Tourism stakeholders and airport authorities welcomed the Japanese visitors with cultural performances and arrival ceremonies showcasing Boholano hospitality.

Known as the country’s first eco-airport, Bohol-Panglao International Airport plays a key role in expanding access to Bohol’s tourism destinations and supporting local businesses and communities dependent on the tourism sector.

Industry stakeholders said the successful charter flight could open opportunities for more regular international routes and further strengthen Bohol’s tourism recovery and long-term growth. / KOC