Boholano nabbed for over P13 million shabu in Mandaue City buy-bust

TWO kilos of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu were confiscated by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7), in coordination with the Naval Forces Central, Mandaue City Police Office, and the Drug Enforcement Unit of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7), during a buy-bust at 2:40 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2024, in Sitio Aroma, Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

The 17-year-old suspect from Ubay, Bohol, whose name is withheld for being a minor, was caught with five large packs of alleged shabu valued at P13.6 million, along with the buy-bust money and other drug evidence.

According to Leia Alcantara, PDEA 7's information officer, they conducted a surveillance against the minor for three weeks before they conducted the anti-illegal operation after receiving information that he could sell up to one kilo of illegal substance every week.

The suspect is now being interrogated to find out where he got his illegal drug supply.

The PDEA 7 is preparing charges against the suspect for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)