BoholDoc holds free medical mission

BOHOL Doctors Hospital in Tagbilaran City took another significant stride in its healthcare excellence by hosting a free medical mission and consultation, exemplifying its continuous engagement in the Bohol community last Nov. 11, 2023.

The mission showcased BoholDoc’s dedication to reaching beyond its walls, extending a healing touch to the people, and showing the values of care and compassionate community service to provide crucial medical services to the residents of Bohol.

“We always have the heart to show compassion and care for all Boholanos, ensuring that every member in the community has access to high-quality services,” said Dr. Marites Lechago, BoholDoc Hospital medical director.

BoholDoc’s dedication

The free medical mission served as a tangible expression of the hospital’s dedication to the health and welfare of the Boholano people.

BoholDoc said it serves with a mission under CebuDoc Group, which promises to bring healthcare services closer to the province of Bohol, ensuring that the best possible care is provided by initiating free medical services with a mission from the remote areas in coordination with the localities.

One grateful patient living from a far barangay shared: “Nalipay gyud ko kay sama aning pobre ra mi, wala mi ikabayad sa mga mahal-mahal na clinic. Kani kay naay libreng serbisyo diri sa BoholDoc, kani kay nalipay gyud mi nga naa ni siya (I am truly happy because we, who are poor, cannot afford expensive clinics. I like that there is a free service from BoholDoc, and we are really happy that this exists).”

As part of the initiatives, BoholDoc delivered an educational presentation to patients in the waiting area. In addition, prescribed medications and vitamins were distributed at no cost, reinforcing the hospital’s commitment and mission to serve.

For the years to come, BoholDoc will continue to provide the best possible care for patients as it has officially attained Level 1 accreditation from the Department of Health, solidifying its status as a licensed private hospital in the province of Bohol.

BoholDoc said it remains steadfast in its mission to uplift the Boholanos with accessible, compassionate, and high-quality healthcare services, a pledge that continued with another set of medical missions — one happened last Nov. 18, while another was scheduled for Dec. 9 — to foster a healthier and more resilient community for all.