BOI: 232 projects approved under Green Lane Initiative in 2025

A TOTAL of 232 strategic projects were approved in 2025 under the Green Lane Initiative, which provides high impact strategic investments around 49 percent faster processing time for permits and licenses.

Data released by the Board of Investments (BOI) on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, showed that endorsed projects under the initiative as of end-December 2025 have a combined investment value of about P6.11 trillion (about US$107.69 billion), and are expected to generate about 398,567 jobs around the country.

It said 16 of the projects are already operational, 163 are in pre-development stage, 47 in construction phase, and six in pre-operation stage. Bulk or 179 of these endorsed projects are into renewable energy (RE), with investments of around P5.21 trillion and expected job opportunities of around 249,801.

BOI Director Ernesto Delos Reyes Jr. said the Green Lane Initiative “reinforces our commitment to a whole-of-government approach in investment facilitation.”

“By improving coordination among national government agencies and local government units, we are helping investors move from planning to implementation more efficiently, while ensuring that projects aligned with national priorities are realized and translated into jobs and inclusive growth,” he said.

Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque said the initiative “reflects President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s administration’s strong commitment to creating an environment conducive to investments.”

“It is a critical step in enhancing the Philippines’ position as an investment hub in Asia, which will ultimately benefit our people by generating jobs and fostering sustainable economic growth,” she said. / PNA