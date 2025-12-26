BOI endorses P125B worth of investment projects

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has endorsed 29 investment projects worth P124.81 billion through the Board of Investments (BOI).

BOI, in a press release Thursday, said these projects are expected to generate around 4,444 jobs around the country, which are in various industries such as renewable energy (RE), infrastructure, transport and logistics, information technology-business process management (IT-BPM), housing, manufacturing and tourism-related developments.

DTI Secretary Cristina Roque said these endorsements show the agency’s “commitment to delivering tangible economic outcomes for Filipinos, even as the year comes to a close.”

“The steady flow of investments endorsed by the BOI shows that we remain fully engaged in creating jobs and sustaining economic momentum. We are working relentlessly to ensure that investments translate into opportunities for Filipino workers and communities,” she said, as quoted in a press release.

Roque noted that although the approvals for the year have reached around P977 billion, the BOI is still evaluating several big-ticket items, which are now “undergoing due diligence and are expected to further boost the country’s overall investment performance as the year ends and into the next.”

“The DTI–BOI remains unwavering in ensuring that investment commitments translate into real impact, such as more jobs, stronger industries, and expanded opportunities for Filipinos. Through sustained reforms and proactive investment facilitation, the agency continues to ‘Make It Happen in the Philippines’ by driving a steady flow of high-impact and strategic investments,” the DTI said, referring to the government’s international campaign to attract investments. / PNA