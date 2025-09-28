BOI exec optimistic for release of updated SIPP by end-2025

AN OFFICIAL of the Board of Investments (BOI) on Friday expressed optimism that the updated 2025-2028 Strategic Investment Priority Plan (SIPP) will be released by the end of this year.

The refined version, which needs the approval of the BOI Board and the Office of the President, will include new sectors that will be qualified for incentives under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy (Create More).

“It is being finalized. The target is to submit to the Office of the President in the fourth quarter,” BOI Investment Promotions Services executive director Evariste Cagatan told journalists on the sidelines of the 2025 Arangkada economic forum in Pasay City.

In her presentation, Cagatan said that under Tier 1 of the proposed updated list are products that address modern basic needs, such as those in the agriculture, fisheries and forestry, manufacturing, Halal, kosher, and organic-related activities, services and energy.

Also included under this tier are those that are into sustainability-driven industries like the industrial and/or hazardous waste treatment and bulk water treatment and supply, as well as export activities, and those covered by special laws.

Under Tier 2 are goods and services not locally produced and import-substituting activities, among others, that are involved in defense, industrial value chain gaps and food security.

Those under Tier 3 are the highly strategic and innovation-driven activities.

The BOI official expressed optimism for the sustained rise of investment approvals this year, citing that around 83 percent of last year’s approvals are accounted for by those approved by the BOI.

She explained that “while we are seeing gains in the economy and in FDI (foreign direct investment), moving forward, our focus really is to ensure that today’s investment gains translate into long-term economic resilience.”

“This means not only attracting capital, but also creating an enabling environment where innovation thrives, industries move up the value chain, and opportunities are inclusive and sustainable. Our vision is to propel the Philippines into a virtuous cycle of sustained economic growth by transforming our country into Southeast Asia’s hub for smart and sustainable manufacturing and services, driven by an empowered private sector supported by the government as the enabler through market-driven policies, strong infrastructure, and active private sector partnerships,” she added. / PNA