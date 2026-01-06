BOI investment approvals breach P1.5T anew in 2025

ENERGY-RELATED projects topped the approvals of the Board of Investments (BOI) in 2025, with the total for the year breaching P1.5 trillion for the second consecutive year.

Data released by the BOI on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, showed that total investments last year reached P1.56 trillion, second highest after the record-high P1.62 trillion in 2024 but lower than the agency’s P1.75 trillion target.

BOI said the 322 approved projects last year are projected to generate some 40,000 jobs nationwide.

Projects in the energy sectors topped the list, amounting to P970.09 billion, “reflecting sustained momentum in power generation and related infrastructure projects,” according to a news release.

Mass housing projects trail with P241.65 billion, followed by transportation and storage, P230.06 billion; manufacturing, P62.16 billion; and information and communication, P26.56 billion.

Local investments accounted for the bulk at P1.41 trillion while foreign investments amounted to P149.45 billion.

Most of the local investments are located in the National Capital Region, amounting to P383.71 billion, followed by those in the Cordillera Administrative Region, P373.39 billion; Calabarzon, P257.83 billion; Bicol Region, P123.61 billion; and Central Luzon, P105.13 billion.

For foreign investments, those from Singapore are the largest at P80.37 billion, followed by those from The Netherlands, P33.29 billion; Thailand, P7.75 billion; the United States, P6.91 billion; and Switzerland, P4.33 billion.

Despite the lower approvals in 2025, Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Roque said approvals still breached the P1.5 trillion level, which, she said “highlights the Philippines’ growing competitiveness and the sustained trust of both local and foreign investors.”

“These investments reinforce our commitment to building a resilient, innovation-driven economy anchored on sustainability and inclusive growth,” she said.

Roque said there were several big-ticket items in the pipeline but they “need more time to complete the evaluation process especially as these precisely are large-scale and very strategic projects.”

“Our focus moving forward is to ensure that these investments translate into quality jobs, technology transfer and sustainable economic growth that benefits Filipinos nationwide,” she said. / PNA