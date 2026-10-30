BOI investment approvals rise 53% to P900B

THE Board of Investments (BOI) approved P900.06 billion worth of investments in the first nine months of 2026, up 53.05 percent year on year, driven largely by energy projects.

The amount represented 90 percent of the agency’s P1-trillion full-year target, with approvals covering 207 projects expected to generate 21,524 jobs, the BOI said.

September approvals reached P278.21 billion, nearly five times the P56.49 billion recorded a year earlier. The 27 projects approved during the month are expected to create at least 2,068 jobs.

The electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply sector accounted for P740.14 billion, or 82.23 percent of total approvals, up 75.2 percent from P422.34 billion a year earlier. The projects include hydropower, wind and solar developments and are expected to generate 1,903 jobs.

Other major contributors were real estate activities, with P46.66 billion in approvals; transportation and storage, P36.47 billion; information and communication, P18.36 billion; and manufacturing, P14.86 billion.

Investments in information and communication grew 96.47 percent year on year, while accommodation and food service activities rose 265.5 percent to P8.13 billion.

Domestic investors accounted for P808.96 billion, or 89.88 percent of total approvals, representing a 60.5 percent

increase from P503.95 billion in the same period last year.

Foreign investment approvals reached P90.40 billion, led by Singapore with P42.71 billion, followed by South Korea at P27.44 billion and China at P4.07 billion. Investments from South Korea surged from P263 million a year earlier.

The Cordillera Administrative Region recorded the highest regional approvals at P218.48 billion, followed by the Ilocos Region at P199.75 billion and Central Luzon at P130.81 billion.

In a statement, Trade Secretary and BOI Chair Cristina A. Roque said the approvals reflected growing investor interest in the Philippines, while Trade Undersecretary and BOI Managing head Ceferino S. Rodolfo said the agency would continue promoting investments in the final quarter.

The BOI is also implementing the Strategic Investment Priority Plan and the Green Lane for Strategic Investments to support eligible projects and expedite approvals. / KOC