Bol battles Brownlee as TNT faces Ginebra

EXPECT a massive crowd to flock to the highly anticipated showdown between the crowd-favorite Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings and the TNT Tropang 5G as they close out the elimination round of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup this Sunday, May 10, 2026, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Gin Kings and Tropang 5G are set to battle at 7:30 PM, serving as the main event of a double-header that kicks off with a matchup between the Meralco Bolts and the Magnolia Hotshots.

Ginebra holds the upper hand heading into the clash with an 8-3 win-loss record, securing them a spot in the Top 4. Meanwhile, Tropang 5G sits in the mix of the standings with a 6-5 record.

The Tropang 5G will once again lean on the dominant import Bol Bol, who is averaging 34.5 points, 14 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks per game. He will be backed by a solid local core featuring Calvin Oftana, Roger Pogoy, Jayson Castro, Jordan Heading, and Rey Nambatac.

Ginebra will counter with the legendary Justin Brownlee, who maintains impressive averages of 31.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. Leading the charge for the Gin Kings’ locals are Scottie Thompson, RJ Abarrientos, Steph Holt, and Isaac Go. / RSC