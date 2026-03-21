Bol Bol, TNT eyes redemption after frustrating loss

HEAVYWEIGHTS collide as the TNT Tropang 5G and the spotless NLEX Road Warriors battle in the main game of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup today, March 22, 2026, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Tropang 5G, who seek redemption after a sorry loss at the hands of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters last Friday, will battle the Road Warriors, who aim for win No. 3, at 7:30 p.m. for Sunday’s main game.

Highly touted import Bol Bol proved he is as good as advertised, unleashing a monster double-double of 38 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks in a 109-112 loss against the E-Painters.

Standing in the way of Bol Bol’s redemption is an NLEX squad riding a massive wave of momentum.

Backed by the seamless chemistry between import Cady Lalanne and the local supporting cast of Robert Bolick and company, the Road Warriors have surged to a perfect 2-0 start, slipping past the Blackwater Bossing, 84-81, before dismantling the Magnolia Hotshots, 112-105.

Despite the early success, NLEX head coach Jong Uichico is keeping his team grounded.

In the first game, two winless teams will aim to break into the win column as Blackwater Bossing face off against Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots at 5:15 P.M in the same venue.

The Scores:

Rain or Shine (112) – Johnson 33, Nocum 20, Lemetti 13, Villegas 13, Mamuyac 9, Tiongson 7, Clarito 5, Malonzo 4, Caracut 4, Belga 2.

TNT (109) – Bol 38, Oftana 19, Castro 13, Ganuelas-Rosser 9, Galinato 8, Ferrer 8, Nambatac 7, Khobuntin 5, Aurin 2. / RSC