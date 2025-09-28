Bolick eyes 1st semis appearance in PBA

FOR the upcoming 50th season of the Philippine Basketball Association, Robert Bolick has one thing in mind and that is to focus on playing his first semifinals game in the first-ever play-for-pay league in Asia.

Bolick is coming in for his sixth season in the PBA under the NLEX Road Warriors.

“Kumbaga ang expectation ko andun pa rin kami kahit sa Top Four man lang,” said Bolick.

Bolick, the one-time league scoring champion, made it to the semis during his rookie season with Northport when the Batang Pier ousted top-seeded and twice-to-beat NLEX to reach the Final Four of the 2019 Governors’ Cup.

Unfortunately, he was listed in the injured/reserved list back then as he was recovering from an ACL injury.

Now with NLEX, Bolick had a higher chance of making it to the semis last season, only to be beaten by Rain or Shine Elasto Painters despite having a twice-to-beat edge as the No. 2 seeded team in the Philippine Cup.

“Yung last conference, yun yung best chance namin pumasok ng semis. Pero nakalaban namin yung team na dalawang straight nasa semis,” said Bolick. / RSC