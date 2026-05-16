Bolick leads Best Player race

BY LOCKING up the No. 1 seed in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals, the NLEX Road Warriors have also paved the way for Robert Bolick to take the driver’s seat in the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) race.

The do-it-all guard ascended to the top of the ladder for the tournament’s highest individual honor based on the official statistics released by the league at the end of the elimination round.

The 30-year-old Bolick amassed 41.9 statistical points (SPs) to lead a formidable top five that includes perennial BPC winner June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel, Barangay Ginebra sophomore RJ Abarrientos, rising Phoenix star Ricci Rivero, and Magnolia big man Xavier Lucero.

Bolick leads the league in assists with 8.8 per game while dropping 20.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 steals. He guided the Road Warriors to a conference-best 10-2 record, earning them a coveted twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Lurking closely in second place is the 36-year-old Fajardo, a 13-time BPC winner who has captured the award in the last two editions and four of the last five conferences. The 6-foot-10 center carries 39.5 SPs, anchoring the sixth-seeded Beermen (7-5) with 16.8 points and a league-leading 14.8 rebounds, alongside 2.5 assists and 1.0 steal. San Miguel enters the playoffs riding a three-game winning streak.

Sitting at No. 3 is Abarrientos, the conference’s top-scoring machine. Last season’s Rookie of the Year averaged a league-high 21.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.2 steals for 37.5 SPs, helping the Barangay Ginebra Kings secure the No. 2 seed with a 9-3 slate.

Rivero’s breakout stint with the Fuel Masters landed him in the fourth spot with 34.9 SPs. He averaged 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.4 steals to steer No. 7 seed Phoenix (6-6) to its first playoff appearance in two years.

Rounding out the top five is the lanky 6-foot-6 Lucero with 33.5 SPs. He leads the tournament in blocks with 1.9 per outing, complementing it with 15.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals for the fifth-seeded Hotshots (8-5), who finished the eliminations on a hot four-game winning streak.

Completing the Top 10 in the tight BPC race are Jerrick Ahanmisi (Terrafirma), Scottie Thompson (Barangay Ginebra), CJ Perez (San Miguel), Deschon Winston (NLEX) and CJ Cansino (Meralco) – 29.9 SPs. / RSC