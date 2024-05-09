Boljoon happy with NMP’s decision to return ‘stolen’ panels

BOLJOON town has expressed joy over the National Museum of the Philippines' (NMP) assurance that the four "stolen" pulpit panels will be turned over to them soon.

Boljoon Mayor Jojie Genesse Derama told SunStar Cebu that having that piece of history returned to Nuestra Señora del Patrocinio de Maria Santisima Parish Church means a lot to their town.

"Kami magsadya. Amoa pang mas i-strengthen amoang faith sa Ginoo," he said on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

(We will rejoice about it. We will further strengthen our faith in God.)

He said this resulted from a series of negotiations between the Archdiocese of Cebu, the Municipal Government, and NMP advocating for the return of the pulpit panels. (KJF)