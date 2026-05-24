Bol’s electric PBA season ends with injury

AN UNFORTUNATE blow hit TNT Tropang 5G as import Bol Bol went down with an injury and is now ruled out for the rest of the Commissioner’s Cup.

Team manager Jojo Lastimosa confirmed that Bol is out for the rest of the mid-season conference following the partial Achilles tear.

The 7-foot-3 former NBA player fell down in Game 2 in the semifinal series against the Meralco Bolts on Friday night, May 22, 2026, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

At the 2:38 mark of the first quarter, Bol drove to the basket but landed awkwardly and immediately clutched his left heel. He was carried to the locker room and was rushed to the hospital for an immediate MRI.

Bol averaged 24.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.2 blocks, and 2.3 assists in his first stint in the PBA. / RSC