Bolts bolt into final four

SEVENTH-SEED Meralco overcame a twice-to-win disadvantage and caught the last bus to the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup semifinals.

After a 96-79 win on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, the Bolts secured the semis clincher with a 98-89 follow-up victory over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and retiring skipper Gabe Norwood on Monday, Dec. 29, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Chris Newsome fired a game-high 31 points, including clutch hits down the stretch, as the Bolts claimed the fourth and last slot in the semis, joining early qualifiers San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra and TNT.

Newsome and his teammates replicated the Gin Kings’ feat of surviving a twice-to-win task versus the Converge FiberXers Sunday night, Dec. 28. The Bolts, thus, arranged a semis face-off with the Tropang 5G.

The semifinals tip off will be on Jan. 4, 2026, with SMB facing Ginebra and Meralco taking on TNT in a pair of best-of-seven series.

Chris Banchero also had a big night with 21 points, while CJ Cansino and Bong Quinto contributed 14 and 11, respectively, for the Bolts, who ended Norwood’s 18-year PBA career with a quarterfinals exit.

After the final buzzer, the Bolts joined the Elasto Painters and the fans in tipping their hats off to Norwood.

“I wanted to end the journey with a championship, but kudos to Meralco on their great effort in this game,” said Norwood.

The George Mason University alum expressed no regrets, only gratitude especially toward the organization where he spent his entire PBA career.

“They took me as a son,” he said.

The Elasto Painters put up a tough fight in their bid for a fifth straight semifinal appearance but ultimately fell short, unable to survive without sidelined big men Keith Datu and Beau Belga.

From six points down, the Bolts seized control by halftime and played tough the rest of the way. / PBA.PH