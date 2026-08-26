Bomb threat at CTU-Argao puts campus security on high alert

A BOMB-RELATED comment made by a 20-year-old student at Cebu Technological University-Argao Campus triggered a fast police response on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. The incident highlights just how vital quick reporting and strong teamwork between schools and law enforcement are in keeping students safe.

The student allegedly made the remark during a routine entrance inspection. Campus security guards acted fast and alerted the Argao Municipal Police Station, according to a statement released Wednesday, Aug. 26, by the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO).

Police officers rushed to the campus, secured the area, and brought the student in for further investigation.

Staying vigilant on campus

This incident comes at a time when police units across Cebu are working closely with schools following recent security scares, including alleged threats, online hoaxes, and unauthorized weapons.

CPPO Director Police Col. Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr. explained that the agency’s Police-to-School Deployment Scheme is designed to keep police visible and working directly with school officials.

“This is exactly why we strengthen our Police-to-School Deployment Scheme. The presence of our police personnel, coupled with the vigilance of school security officers and administrators, allows us to respond immediately when a potential threat arises. In this case, the concern was promptly reported, acted upon, and addressed before it could escalate,” Mangelen said.

Mangelen also reminded students to be responsible and avoid making remarks about explosives, even as a joke.

“What may be intended as a joke can create fear, disrupt classes, mobilize emergency responders, and put an entire school community on alert. We urge our students to think before they speak and to understand the seriousness of such statements,” Mangelen added.

Working together to protect students

In Cebu City, Police Col. Ricky Sumalde, city police director, emphasized that school safety relies on cooperation among police, school administrators, parents, and government agencies, rather than just police stationed outside campus gates.

“When we monitor suspicious activity or identify potential red flags among our students and children, parents must inform our police force immediately,” Sumalde said in an interview with SunStar’s Beyond the Headlines.

“The Philippine National Police serves as the immediate responder in any incident. Early coordination allows us to work alongside partner government agencies to arrange necessary security preparations, execute swift personnel deployments, or, if necessary, safely hold a minor for questioning in the presence of their parents or legal guardians.”

Sumalde added that early action and sharing information are especially crucial when minors are involved. In those cases, police work directly with parents, legal guardians, and local social welfare agencies.

“Addressing and preventing the possible occurrence of crime requires continuous coordination across different agencies, school administrators, and the public,” Sumalde said. “Security cannot rest on law enforcement alone.”

Increased patrols and fast action

The Cebu City Police Office has already boosted police visibility in areas where large groups of students gather, using mobile and motorcycle patrols to keep watch.

Officers regularly visit campuses before, during, and after school hours to spot potential safety risks alongside school officials. Police are also teaming up with local government units, disaster response offices, and social welfare agencies to handle potential threats, online hoaxes, and weapon-related incidents.

These security measures follow recent scares across Cebu, including online shooting threats and reports of unauthorized firearms. Authorities are urging students, parents, teachers, and school staff to report suspicious statements, actions, or threats immediately—and to stop spreading unverified rumors online.

By reporting concerns right away, local police can check out threats quickly and keep the whole community safe before minor issues turn into major emergencies. CDF/ABC