Bomb threat disrupts Cebu City Hall of Justice’s operations

A BOMB threat drove employees and clients of Cebu City Hall of Justice away from Qimonda Building on North Reclamation Area Monday, February 12, 2024.
Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for operation of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said CCPO Chief Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog received a forwarded message about the threat around 9 a.m. Monday.
The message stated that the bomb was placed in one of the government agencies in Cebu City, later identified as Cebu City Hall of Justice, and was set to explode at 3 p.m.
The Mabolo Police Station, led by Major Romeo Caacoy, and Explosives and Ordnance Division then sent their personnel to the Qimonda Building.
After minutes of sweeping the area, the authorities found no bomb or any material that could harm people.
The CCPO has launched an investigation to identify the person/s behind the threat.
Police said that if identified, the person behind it will be charged with violation of the Presidential Decree 1727, which declares “unlawful the malicious dissemination of false information of the willful making of any threat concerning bombs, explosives, or any similar device or means of destruction and imposing penalties therefor.” (AYB/LMY)