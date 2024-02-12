Bomb threat disrupts Cebu City Hall of Justice’s operations

A BOMB threat drove employees and clients of Cebu City Hall of Justice away from Qimonda Building on North Reclamation Area Monday, February 12, 2024.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for operation of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said CCPO Chief Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog received a forwarded message about the threat around 9 a.m. Monday.

The message stated that the bomb was placed in one of the government agencies in Cebu City, later identified as Cebu City Hall of Justice, and was set to explode at 3 p.m.