Bomb threat halts classes at UC campus

CLASSES were suspended at the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) campus on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, after an unidentified netizen posted a bomb threat on a dummy social media account.

This was the first bomb threat incident at a university located in Mandaue City, according to Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) spokesperson Lt. Col. Mercy Villaro. The university had faced a similar bomb threat on Aug. 13 at its Banilad campus in Cebu City.

Authorities responded to the bomb threat, which was later confirmed to be a hoax.

The incident caused alarm among students and staff, but a thorough investigation by the MCPO revealed no explosives on the premises, said Villaro.

The MCPO is now on heightened alert to address similar cases in the future while continuing to investigate the origin of this latest threat.

The threat was first reported at 7:47 a.m. when UCLM student Ella Pedrano Soqueño, 19, received a message about the bomb.

Soqueño, a resident of Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, immediately alerted the Civil Security Unit at the university.

MCPO station commander, Maj. Manuel Arcayan Cabanlit, led a team of officers to the site, including Special Weapons and Tactics personnel headed by MSgt. Ali Jamel Pandapatan and a K9 unit.

A full bomb sweep of the area ensued from 9:40 a.m. until 1 p.m., but no explosives were found.

The security team and local authorities coordinated with UCLM’s security officer, Ruel Intrevention, who had been on the lookout after receiving Soqueño’s report.

The bomb threat created a wave of concern, particularly as students were engaged in intramural activities on the day of the incident.

Further complicating the situation, at 10 a.m., a separate report reached the police from a local referee, Aaron James Seno Jumamoy, 27, a resident of Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City.

Jumamoy was approached by one of his co-workers during a basketball game at AMA Computer Learning Center College of Mandaue City, informing him that a fake social media account had posted the bomb threat and falsely implicated him.

Jumamoy immediately reported the matter to MCPO, stating he was not responsible for the post and denied any involvement in spreading the threat.

Upon investigation, police discovered the bomb threat had been posted from a dummy Facebook account, and Jumamoy was not connected to the hoax.

Authorities have since referred the case to the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (Racu 7) for further verification of the account.

As of now, Mandaue City police are continuing to investigate the source of the fake bomb threat, aiming to track down the individual responsible for the disruption. Local authorities are reminding the public that issuing false threats is a serious offense, and anyone found responsible will face legal consequences.

“After the thorough sweep of the premises, the threat was confirmed negative. There were no suspicious devices found on the campus. The situation is now under control, and students and staff have safely returned to their regular activities,” said Villaro in Cebuano.

In response to the threat, MCPO security measures have been implemented with the increase of police presence and security patrols around the campus, also has strengthened security protocols in the City.

“Even though the bomb threat turned out to be a false alarm, we took it very seriously. We coordinated with the university to immediately evacuate the campus and deployed additional police personnel to secure the area. We are working closely with the university administration to strengthen security protocols on campus, including stricter surveillance measures,” said Villaro in Cebuano.

MCPO is working closely with Racu 7 to investigate and locate the person responsible for the threat. / CAV