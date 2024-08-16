Bomb threats ‘on the increase’ on social media

BOMB threats through Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards were reduced following the implementation of the SIM card registration law. However, there has been an alarming increase in threats delivered via social media platforms, creating new challenges for law enforcement agencies.

Executive Master Sgt. Joel Taboada of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) 7 told reporters on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, that the SIM card registration has made it easier to trace and curtail threat made through traditional communication methods.

“At first when there was no SIM card registration, they would call or text the number to issue their threat. But since the SIM registration, they’re now relying on social media,” he said in Cebuano.

On Tuesday morning, Aug. 13, a private university in Banilad, Cebu City, received a bomb threat through a social media message, leading to temporarily suspended classes and disruption of campus activities.

Republic Act 11934

The SIM Registration Act, officially designated as Republic Act 11934 and commonly referred to as the SIM card law, was enacted last year. It requires all mobile users in the country to register their SIM cards with valid identification to reduce criminal activities.

Authorities report a decline in bomb threats via calls and texts since its implementation, said Taboada, but he urged people not to become complacent.

However, Taboada expressed concern over the threats through social media. He advised the public not to panic when receiving such threats and to immediately report them to local police instead of spreading the information.

“Don’t panic, instead coordinate with authorities near you. Don’t tell other people because they might spread it, resulting in everyone becoming alarmed,” he said in Cebuano.

To address the issue of bomb threats, the Project Awareness of Bombs That Kill Lives and Destroy Properties group held a demonstration at the Mandaue City Hall on Friday.

The event aimed to educate the public on how to handle potential bomb threats calmly and efficiently. Attendees were given practical advice on identifying and reporting suspicious activities and were reminded of the importance of not spreading unverified information on social media.

Taboada and his team remain vigilant and are working closely with other units to prevent such incidents from escalating. / CAV