Bombo Radyo Philippines marks 60 years of media excellence

BOMBO Radyo Philippines marks six decades of media excellence as it holds its Top Level Management Conference from Jan. 5 to 11, 2026, with the theme “Bombo Radyo Philippines: Celebrating 60 Years of Media Excellence.”

Led by chairman Dr. Rogelio M. Florete and president and chief executive officer Margaret Ruth C. Florete, the conference will gather station managers and senior officers from 25 key areas of the Bombo Radyo Philippines network in Iloilo City.

The weeklong gathering will focus on strategic planning and direction-setting as the network moves beyond its milestone year. Discussions will center on innovation, public service and the continuing commitment to credible, responsible, public service–oriented broadcasting.

As part of its 60th anniversary celebration, Bombo Radyo Philippines highlighted its long list of prestigious awards recognizing excellence in news reporting, public affairs programming and public service broadcasting.

Among these achievements, the network’s flagship nationwide program, Bombo Network News, is a back-to-back winner of the Catholic Mass Media Awards as Best News Program for 2024 and 2025. Its FM counterpart, Star FM, was named Best Entertainment Program for three consecutive years from 2023 to 2025.

Meanwhile, Bombo Radyo Iloilo, the network’s flagship station, was recognized as Best AM Station (Provincial) and Best News Program (Provincial) at the 28th Golden Dove Awards in 2025, conferred by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster sa Pilipinas.

Beyond industry awards, independent surveys have further affirmed the network’s credibility and public trust. Bombo Radyo emerged as the Most Trusted News and Information Source in the Radio category in the Philippine Information Agency’s National Survey on Media and Information Literacy of Filipino Youth in November 2024.

It was also cited by Octa Research in December 2024 as the leading radio source of news and information among Filipino adults and has consistently ranked first in the quarterly Pahayag Survey of Publicus Asia Inc. under the Most Trusted Media Outlets in the Radio category.

These accolades reflect Bombo Radyo Philippines’ dedication to upholding the highest standards of broadcast journalism.

The conference also reaffirms Bombo Radyo Philippines’ legacy as the country’s leading radio network, operating 32 fully digitalized AM and FM stations nationwide, and serves as a tribute of gratitude to the public.

Because of you, Bombo Radyo continues to uphold excellence in broadcasting and deliver news and public service with unmatched performance. Basta Radyo, Bombo! / PR