Bon Jovi biopic in development at Universal Pictures

A biopic about rock band Bon Jovi is currently in development at Universal Pictures, according to reports.

The film will focus on the band’s early years, tracing their rise from modest beginnings in New Jersey to becoming one of the defining rock acts of the 1980s.

Fronted by Jon Bon Jovi, the group went on to sell more than 130 million albums worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

The upcoming film is expected to explore the band's formation and build toward their explosive popularity in the late 1980s, including their performance before around 100,000 fans at the Moscow Music Peace Festival — a moment that cemented their status as a global stadium act.