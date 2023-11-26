Bonifacio day: Students share causes they would fight for

More than just redirecting courses in history, revolutions have led to significant changes in social structures. These changes have resulted in improving the way of life of people, thanks to the collective force shown by people either through arms or voices. Many of our nation’s heroes have led revolts against colonial rule, with Andres Bonifacio as one of those who fought for freedom.
As the nation commemorates Bonifacio Day this week, SunStar Lifestyle asked its young readers what significant cause they would fight for if they were to start a revolution today.
“I’d probably rally for something that would make education and technology accessible for everyone and demolishing digital gaps. Everyone should have a fair chance to equip themselves with necessary knowledge to improve their skills and initiate good change in their communities,”
Jayr Rich 21, pharmacy student
“To create safe spaces for parents to do and better themselves for their children. Recognizing the critical role that parents play in shaping the next generation, the world would be happier if all families learn to cultivate an environment of courage, generosity and peace. Giving parents the tools and assistance to put their mental health first could have a significant effect on how well their children develop emotionally and psychologically,”
Catherine Zreai Pepito 20, engineering student
“I would help promote a ceasefire for Gaza. In the recent United Nations resolution to call for truce in Palestine, the Philippines was the only Southeast Asian country to abstain. We need to raise awareness in the country about foreign affairs and current events in order for the people, especially those in power, to properly discern on crucial issues that may affect all of us,”
Carson Go 23, architecture student/ freelance model
“Having mentored children for 10 years, I have been an advocate against barriers to learning, inadequate support and inequality in education. I oppose constant tuition fee increases. Education is the cornerstone of development but if it becomes too inaccessible, we endanger access to equal opportunity. As Nelson Mandela said, ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.’ So, l would advocate for affordability and accessibility to quality education by making our voices heard in urging policymakers to prioritize education over profit,”
Jesnefa Jovita 22, student nurse/church mentor
“I would push for equal chances for quality education for all children in the country. This is for a good cause since they are considered the future of our nation. With quality education, it will allow them to flourish and grow as better individuals in making this country better,”
Noah Angelo Villamor 23, architecture student