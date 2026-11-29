Every Nov. 30, we commemorate Bonifacio Day in honor of Andres Bonifacio, the Supremo of the Katipunan. His monuments portray him as a larger-than-life warrior, his bolo raised in fierce determination. Yet his life is deeply relatable: that of an ordinary Filipino whose efforts sparked extraordinary change.

In 2026, more than a century after the Cry of Pugad Lawin, Bonifacio remains a model of everyday heroism.

Grit over privilege

Unlike many ilustrados who studied in Europe, Bonifacio had no wealth, university degree or political pedigree. Orphaned at 14, he supported his younger siblings by selling paper fans and walking canes on the streets of Manila. He later worked as a clerk and warehouseman.

Millions of Filipinos know this struggle, balancing daily survival with quiet dreams of a better life. Bonifacio proves that greatness does not require a head start. Titles, resources and connections are not prerequisites for meaningful impact. What matters is the resolve to step up from where you are.

Self-taught

Despite leaving school early, Bonifacio kept learning. He read by lamplight, working through Les Misérables, histories of the French Revolution, and Rizal’s Noli Me Tángere and El Filibusterismo. He translated Rizal’s Mi Último Adiós into Tagalog, making the poem accessible to more readers. He also used theater and poetry to educate his peers.

In an age of endless information and pervasive misinformation, Bonifacio’s hunger for self-education is a call to action. Everyday heroism requires curiosity and a willingness to share what we learn.

Shared purpose

Bonifacio understood that one person cannot carry a nation alone. When he co-founded the Katipunan in 1892, he helped build a grassroots movement rooted in brotherhood, mutual aid and moral integrity. Through the Kartilya ng Katipunan, authored by Emilio Jacinto, the movement taught that character and service matter more than social rank.

Modern heroism often looks like organizing a community pantry, volunteering after a typhoon, mentoring a neighbor or standing up for fairness at work. Bonifacio reminds us that change happens when ordinary people organize around shared compassion.

Action over cynicism

Bonifacio’s defining trait was his refusal to give in to hopelessness. Under centuries of colonial oppression, accepting defeat or waiting for a more powerful savior would have been easy. He acted with whatever tools he had.

Cynicism is the easiest path: complaining about traffic, corruption or inequality while doing nothing within our own sphere of influence. Bonifacio challenges us to act with agency. That means honesty without an audience and help even when it costs us. It also means caring about our neighbors and our country.

His view of the revolution

Bonifacio believed revolution was necessary when peaceful reform could no longer achieve change. In his view, revolution was a way to dismantle broken systems, reclaim human dignity and shift power back to the people. History shows that meaningful progress sometimes requires bold action to break cycles of injustice.

In Bonifacio’s time, that meant armed resistance against colonial rule. Today, the same spirit lives in peaceful pushes for systemic change, from challenging outdated norms to demanding accountability from leaders. It also means refusing to accept inequality as inevitable.

His legacy lives on whenever a Filipino works tirelessly for their family, seeks truth through learning, stands up for what is right and lifts up their community. This Bonifacio Day, remember that heroism belongs to daily life. It is a choice we make every single day. S