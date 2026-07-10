Bonnie Tyler dies at 75

THE music industry is mourning the passing of award-winning Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler, who died on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at the age of 75.

Tyler had been rushed to a hospital in Faro, Portugal, on May 7 for emergency intestinal surgery. She celebrated her 75th birthday on June 8 while still recovering.

Her fans remained hopeful after doctors announced on June 15 that she was no longer in a medically induced coma. However, despite showing signs of improvement, she remained in critical condition and later died from complications related to her illness.

Tyler is survived by her husband, Robert Sullivan. The couple married in July 1973 and had no children.

Known for her distinctive raspy voice, Tyler rose to international fame with chart-topping hits including “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” “Holding Out for a Hero” and “It’s a Heartache,” leaving behind a musical legacy that spanned five decades. / TRC S