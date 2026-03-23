Book series TV adaptation: ‘Off Campus’ releases teaser

PRIME Video has announced the premiere date and released a teaser for its upcoming series “Off Campus,” set to debut on May 13, 2026.

Based on the international bestselling book series by Elle Kennedy and adapted for television by Louisa Levy, all episodes will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. A new edition of the book cover, featuring series stars Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli, has also been unveiled.

A college-set drama based on the bestselling novels, “Off Campus” follows an elite ice hockey team and the women in their lives as they navigate love, heartbreak and self-discovery. The series explores deep friendships and evolving relationships as the characters transition into adulthood.

Season one centers on the “opposites attract” romance between quiet songwriter Hannah and Briar University’s star hockey player Garrett.

The cast includes Ella Bright (“The Crown,” “Malory Towers”), Belmont Cameli (“Until Dawn,” “Saved by the Bell”), Mika Abdalla (“Snack Shack,” “Sex Appeal”), Antonio Cipriano (“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin”), Jalen Thomas Brooks (“The Pitt”), Josh Heuston (“Dune: Prophecy”) and Stephen Kalyn (“Gen V”).

Levy serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Gina Fattore. Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and James Seidman executive produce for “Temple Hill,” with Leanna Billings and Neal Flaherty also on board.

Elle Kennedy, creator of the “Off Campus” universe, is a New York Times, USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author whose works have sold over 10 million copies worldwide and have been translated into more than 25 languages. / PR