Bookmarks of Courage: The birth of 'Scribbles & Books'

Mary Jedde “MJ” Ampolitod-Busa breathed life into “Scribbles & Books” with a caption that began: “Courage is my keyword of the year.” Three years later, her Instagram page has gained over 100,000 followers.

“Scribbles” is an ode to the time she sold journals to classmates in college, while “Books” pays tribute to her love for literature. Together, they mark MJ’s presence in the digital literary space as one of Cebu’s prominent book content creators.

Fight for stillness

In a world that often urges people not to slow down — much less read a book — MJ is a gentle rebel who challenges the status quo. Through her influence on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, she has inspired a wide audience to pick up a book and embrace the habit of reading.

MJ’s digital content is whimsical, picturesque and ornate. Her annotations adorn the margins of books, whispering secrets that only she and the text would ever know. Quotes that move her are underlined, then tabbed with insightful “scribbles” — a quiet yet impactful practice she persists in with every book she immerses herself in.

“It allows me to connect deeper into the story and I enjoy that private interaction with the book written many years ago. To me, it is a soulful process, a cathartic moment where I can express how I feel without being judged.”

Standing out

In a saturated digital world of book content creators, MJ stands out by staying true to her beliefs — she is the captain of her own ship. She doesn’t let anyone, not even her followers, dictate what books she reads, what content she posts, or what reviews she writes.

This mantra stems from her innate curiosity and has blossomed into a diverse taste in literature. A quick look through her Instagram feed shows an array of titles, from Western classics such as “The Brothers Karamazov,” “1984,” “Fahrenheit 451,” “Pride and Prejudice” and “Crime and Punishment;” to modern romance like “Divine Rivals;” to Filipino classics like “Duko sa Bukang-Liwayway.”

“I’m driven by my curiosity,” MJ said. “I think that’s why I read what I want, and it translates to the variety of books that I read.”

For the love of arts, sciences

As a registered psychometrician, published author of “Rising Above: Stories of Strength and Courage,” and co-author of “Pathways to Well-being in an Evolving World: A Positive Psychology Source Book,” MJ is accomplished in the field of science. Yet, contrary to the notion that the sciences should not merge with the arts and humanities, she believes one cannot be whole without the other.

“It is art that makes us come alive, it awakens our psyche and nourishes our soul. The right balance is to be well-equipped with a scientific mind and blend it with the capacity for wonder,” she said.

Anecdotes on motherhood

Striking balance is something MJ does well. As a mother, most of her time is devoted to nurturing and caring for her son. Her schedule largely revolves around him, yet she has taken it upon herself to inspire other mothers to rediscover the joys of reading.

“Motherhood is such a taxing responsibility, yet also a fulfilling one, and it is so hard to find time to read. I want to share the message that reading is not a race and that it should not feel like a chore. It should feel enjoyable,” she said.

MJ continues her journey as the unforeseen rebel she has become. In a world that rarely pauses, she embodies the art of stillness in every page she turns. With each post, Mary Jedde Ampolitod-Busa rekindles the magic of reading — one book at a time.