Boracay, Cebu lead AirAsia’s top holiday destinations

LOW-COST carrier AirAsia Philippines is seeing an uptick in bookings for both domestic and international travel ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

For the travel period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, the airline said it has already recorded more than 50,000 seats sold, with numbers expected to rise further in the coming week.

It said that the top destinations include a mix of domestic and international locations. Topping the list is Boracay followed by Cebu, Taipei (Taiwan), Bohol, Tacloban, Puerto Princesa, Incheon (South Korea), Narita (Japan), IloIlo and Bangkok (Thailand).

The airline said the increase is attributed to guests booking their travel in advance to save money and avoid any last-minute complications.

AirAsia Philippines Communications and Public Affairs head First Officer Steve Dailisan said that based on the airline’s top 10 routes, beach destinations remain a favorite for domestic travelers, while countries that offer a mix of shopping, food, and cultural experiences continue to excite international guests.

“While the season is traditionally observed to commemorate departed loved ones, we’ve seen that some guests visit early, allowing them to use the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day holidays for leisure travel,” he said.

With most trips lasting only three to five days, the airlines urge holiday travelers to pack smart and travel smart, plan their travels ahead and go for bundles where they can get cheaper rates.

Dailisan added that to accommodate the influx of holiday travelers, they have also increased the airline’s manpower at NAIA Terminals 2 and 3. / KOC